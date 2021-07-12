 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, July 13, 2021

TULSA

Hartman, George L., 100, Tulsa Public Schools maintenance supervisor and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 18, and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Potter, Frances Jean, 87, retired certified public accountant, died Thursday, July 8, in Conroe, Texas. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside.

Rausch, Frances Jane, 90, homemaker, died Sunday, July 11. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Wednesday, Church of the Madalene. Moore’s Rosewood.

Walden, Edwin, 74 American Airlines supervisor and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 8. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at at Fellowship Lutheran Church. Moore's Southlawn.

White, William “Navy Bill,” 77, retired from the Navy and executive chef, died Saturday, July 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hamlin, Freda, 77, Broken Arrow Public Schools deaf education teacher, died Sunday, July 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby.

Sandkuhl, Don, 87, electrical engineer, died Saturday, July 10. Private services. Hayhurst.

Coweta

Littlehead, Jim Jr., 53, painting and remodeling contractor, died Monday, July 12. Visitation 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Broken Arrow Indian United Methodist Church; graveside service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Vernon Cemetery. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Jenks

Dodds, Don El Roi, 90, electrical and mechanical engineer, died Sunday, July 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Mounds

Knight, Nancy, 79, retail saleswoman, died Sunday, July 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby.

Ponca City

Daniels, David, 68, died Tuesday, July 6. No services planned. Trout.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

