Deaths published Tuesday, July 13, 2021

TULSA
Hartman, George L., 100, Tulsa Public Schools maintenance supervisor and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 18, and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Potter, Frances Jean, 87, retired certified public accountant, died Thursday, July 8, in Conroe, Texas. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside.
Rausch, Frances Jane, 90, homemaker, died Sunday, July 11. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Wednesday, Church of the Madalene. Moore’s Rosewood.
Walden, Edwin, 74 American Airlines supervisor and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 8. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at at Fellowship Lutheran Church. Moore's Southlawn.
White, William “Navy Bill,” 77, retired from the Navy and executive chef, died Saturday, July 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hamlin, Freda, 77, Broken Arrow Public Schools deaf education teacher, died Sunday, July 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby.
Sandkuhl, Don, 87, electrical engineer, died Saturday, July 10. Private services. Hayhurst.
Coweta
Littlehead, Jim Jr., 53, painting and remodeling contractor, died Monday, July 12. Visitation 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Broken Arrow Indian United Methodist Church; graveside service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Vernon Cemetery. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Dodds, Don El Roi, 90, electrical and mechanical engineer, died Sunday, July 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mounds
Knight, Nancy, 79, retail saleswoman, died Sunday, July 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby.
Ponca City
Daniels, David, 68, died Tuesday, July 6. No services planned. Trout.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.