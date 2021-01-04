Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

TULSA
Arthur, Geoffrey W., 75, Southwestern Bell manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Davis, W.K. “Bill,” 97, retired oil salesman and Army and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Service webcast at moorefuneral.com.
Dullye, Patricia, 79, teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Schaudt's.
Escoe, Jerry Lee, 73, foundry casting inspector and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Grewe, Vickie Marie (Harrison), 68, retired seamstress, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Calvary Temple.
Hargrove, James Earl, 88, retired Fort Smith Midas Muffler owner and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 4. Private family services. Edwards, Fort Smith, Ark.
Hilley, Joseph, 68, retired pilot, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Hogard, Joseph Alan, 88, retired Mabee Foundation comptroller and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Johnsen, Roy, 79, retired zoning attorney, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Private family service livestreamed at 2 p.m. Thursday on Bixby Funeral Service Facebook page.
Raczkowski, William John “Bill,” 87, retired brick salesman, mini storage owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Celebration of life pending.
Ray, Jean, 93, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Woodlake Family Church, Glenpool.
Rose, June, 83, June Rose Hair Styling beauty operator, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Garnett Road Baptist Church.
White, Rufwill William “Bill” Jr., 89, automobile dealer, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Collier, Mary Alice, 88, died Friday, Jan. 1. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Cooper, Ruth Ann, 81, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, The Park Church of Christ, Tulsa.
Thompson, Charles William, 67, accountant, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Eastland Baptist Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven.
Webbert, David, 64, Brown Machinery construction manager, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
Curtis, Roland E. “Ron,” 81, certified public accountant and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add'Vantage, Tulsa.
Morris, James, 87, refueler mechanic, died Saturday, Jan. 2. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Braden, Shirley, 82, Oklahoma Department of Corrections warden, died Friday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
Webster, Jerry Ray “Web,” 74, died Friday, Jan. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Hillside Cemetery, Purcell. Wilson-Little, Purcell.
Jenks
Shepherd, Elsie Elaine, 79, retired Shepherd Cleaning Service owner, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Kansas, Okla.
Smith, Virgil, 84, Leach Public Schools superintendent, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Graveside services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Elm Cemetery, Leach. Locust Grove Funeral Home, Locust Grove.
Mannford
Vaughan, Bobby Dean, 83, salesman, died Friday, Jan. 1. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Grace Baptist Church, Cleveland.
Miami, Okla.
Cline, Robert Lewis "Bob," 91, retired from BFGoodrich and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Graveside service was held Monday. Brown-Winters.
Sand Springs
Fortner, Patti Sue (Stone), 64, retired CommunityCare insurance claims examiner, died Thursday, Dec. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Larson, Richard E., 75, probation and parole officer and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 30. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Traditions, Kellyville.
Ochsner, Frederic, 69, died Tuesday, Dec. 29. Service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
Taylor, Bernice, 83, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Smith Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Terlton
Henderson, Geraldine, 84, medical purchasing agent, died Friday, Jan. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Allen Free Will Baptist Church, Sapulpa.
