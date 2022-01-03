 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
TULSA

Beck, Roy Lee “Joseph,” 80, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec 31. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Bolding, Lloyd, 86, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Cremation Society.

Brown, Virginia, 80, child care provider, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Buckner, Gary, 78, retired St. Regis Paper Co. information technology specialist and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Regency Park Church of the Nazarene.

Day, Ashley Miles, 43, hotel manager, died Friday, Dec. 31. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.

Haas, Patricia L., 88, retired Zeligson Corp. receptionist, died Friday, Dec. 31. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

House, John E., 100, laborer, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Lieberman, Cheryl Creekmore, 76, wedding planner, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Mann, Charlene, 53, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Manning, Ardis Ann (Arnold), 83, Tulsa Public Schools teacher and counselor, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

McCage, Mary Elizabeth, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Miller, Ronald Anthony, 83. Williams Cos. and EDS systems analyst, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Reynolds, Gina, 69, Sertoma Gift Shop retail assistant, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Reynolds, James “Butch,” 78, retired auto mechanic, died Friday, Dec. 31. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Shaw, Larl, 94, Postal Service general foreman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Stephens, Victor Dale (Vic), 78, aircraft manufacturing engineer and quality control expert, Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Vandever, Fred Allen, 71, electrical lineman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Wallen, Bryan A., 39, BBW Landscape owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Catoosa

Esau, Fred J., 89, business owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Eden Mennonite Church, Inola. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Coweta

Bryant, Bobby Tom “Catfish,” 81, retired American Airlines quality assurance supervisor, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Coweta Assembly. Brown.

Oklahoma City

Hollingsworth, Marcella, 96, retired sales manager, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Visitation 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Okmulgee

Sanders, Coy Wayne, 91, inventory clerk and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

