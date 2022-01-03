Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

TULSA
Beck, Roy Lee “Joseph,” 80, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec 31. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Bolding, Lloyd, 86, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Cremation Society.
Brown, Virginia, 80, child care provider, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Buckner, Gary, 78, retired St. Regis Paper Co. information technology specialist and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Regency Park Church of the Nazarene.
Day, Ashley Miles, 43, hotel manager, died Friday, Dec. 31. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Haas, Patricia L., 88, retired Zeligson Corp. receptionist, died Friday, Dec. 31. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
House, John E., 100, laborer, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Lieberman, Cheryl Creekmore, 76, wedding planner, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Mann, Charlene, 53, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Manning, Ardis Ann (Arnold), 83, Tulsa Public Schools teacher and counselor, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
McCage, Mary Elizabeth, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Miller, Ronald Anthony, 83. Williams Cos. and EDS systems analyst, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Reynolds, Gina, 69, Sertoma Gift Shop retail assistant, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Reynolds, James “Butch,” 78, retired auto mechanic, died Friday, Dec. 31. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Shaw, Larl, 94, Postal Service general foreman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Stephens, Victor Dale (Vic), 78, aircraft manufacturing engineer and quality control expert, Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Vandever, Fred Allen, 71, electrical lineman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Wallen, Bryan A., 39, BBW Landscape owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Esau, Fred J., 89, business owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Eden Mennonite Church, Inola. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Coweta
Bryant, Bobby Tom “Catfish,” 81, retired American Airlines quality assurance supervisor, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Coweta Assembly. Brown.
Oklahoma City
Hollingsworth, Marcella, 96, retired sales manager, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Visitation 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Okmulgee
Sanders, Coy Wayne, 91, inventory clerk and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
