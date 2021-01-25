Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

TULSA
Bean, Nelle, 94, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Brese, Carolyn Sue, 73, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Cloud, Winnifred, 84, telephone operator, died Friday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cole, Clyde C. Jr, 88, retired Tulsa Metro Chamber president, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Cordova, Joseph Arnold, 87, structural design engineer and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Davis, Robert W., 66, tile setter, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Kuck, Elsie W., 92, administration, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Lester, Leo, 72, city of Tulsa lead man and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 25. Services pending. Jack’s.
Looper, Anna Lynn, 63, social worker, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Visitation 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral Home. Private family services.
Lopp, Victoria R, 92, retired Dow Chemical Co. chemist, died Friday, Jan. 22. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Meyer, John E., 94, retired Cities Service Co. executive and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Snyder-Smith, A. Deborah, 78, retired tax accountant, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sweet, Bernadean, 81, seamstress, died Monday, Jan. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service noon Thursday, Eastland Church of the Firstborn.
Thomas, James Vallen, 84, vending service district manager, died Friday, Jan. 22. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Weathers, Tom J., 82, B&W Manufacturing Co. owner, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel and livestreamed at moorefuneral.com.
Woodard, David Gorman, 81, investment broker, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add'Vantage.
Yazzie, Warren Wesley, 45, died Thursday, Jan. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Clearview Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Easton, Noah Jr., 94, retired farmer, Bixby businessman and Navy veteran, died Friday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Bowers, Bill, 73, Locke Heat & Air manager, died Friday, Jan. 22. Viewing 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Garrett Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Collinsville
Smith, Lois Rose, 89, retired Sinclair accountant, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Stockman, Russell Sr., 83, printer, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Morrison
King, Ralph Kenneth “Ken,” 73, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, Strode Funeral Home Chapel, Stillwater.
Owasso
Tockey, Richard Earle, 74, Rainbo Bread sales representative and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Purcell
Pollok, Michael A., 61, petroleum geologist, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hillside Cemetery. Wilson-Little.
Sand Springs
Cochran, Wilma, 82, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God.
Flanagan, Gerald, 73, retired Sand Springs assistant police chief and Marine veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Singleton, Cresswell “J.R.,” 94, Army veteran and OG&E transportation supervisor, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Prattville Trinity Baptist Church, Sand Springs.
