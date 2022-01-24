 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

TULSA

Burba, Helen L. (Coffield), 95, elementary school teacher, died Friday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Claiborne, Thomas Wesley “Wes,” 82, retired Claiborne Sinclair full-service gas station owner, died Friday, Jan. 21. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.

Clark, Ethel, 98, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Macri, Arthur “Mike,” 91, business owner, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church.

Thurman, Robert "Bob," 66, painter and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Eslick, Michael “Mike,” 48, firefighter and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Freeland Center for the Performing Arts. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Turnham, Cathy, 74, retired Saint Francis Hospital South registered nurse and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Zandbergen, Louise, 90, Zandbergen’s Flowers owner, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Private family services were held. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Grubb, Robert Lee Jr., 89, CE Natco inspector and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Vinita

Seaton, Larry, 70, UPS driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Luginbuel Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Trinity Baptist Church.

