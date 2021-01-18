Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

TULSA
Flessner, Geraldine “Granny,” 92, retired Salina, Kansas, Kwik Lube owner, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Garner, Donna June, 80, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Gooding Williams, Stephanie, 58, Southwest Airlines flight attendant, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Luther, David P., 88, pipefitter and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Mount, Susan Cox, 80, retired, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Poe, Floyd Eugene, 83, machinist and Navy and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Roso, Phillip Anthony, 61, tile setter, died Friday, Jan. 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Thompson, Larry Dale, 73, high school teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary. Schaudt’s.
Vale, Catherine, 102, retired Tulsa Teachers Credit Union president, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Jones, David L., 71, Baptist minister, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitations 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.
Nalley, David, 85, Murphy Sanitary sales representative and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Rodriguez, Maria, 74, teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Broken Arrow Baptist Temple.
Catoosa
Porter, Wanda L., 88, retired, died Monday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Owasso
Board, Benny Gene, 85, Qual-Tron purchasing manager and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Services pending. Mowery.
Kerr, Don, 84, Yellow Freight Systems sales representative and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Church.
McKinney, Paul, 99, Bell Helicopter Texas supervisor and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 16. No services planned. Green Hill.
Turner, Drevis Ann, 84, florist, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Pryor
True, Ed, 92, retired dairyman, died Saturday, Jan. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Stephens-Key Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Loveless, Charles, 87, retired Tulsa County sheriff's deputy, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Russell, Betty Ann, 88, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
