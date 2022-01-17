 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
0 entries

Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

de Lugo, Cecilia Perea, 82, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Kellenberger, Joan Kathryn, 85, Department of Housing and Urban Development loan specialist, died Friday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Koehring, Diane, 73, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Lengacher, Robert D. “Bob,” 94, Tulsa Litho Co. owner, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Oakley, James B. III, 77, retired St. John Medical Center X-ray technician, died Friday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Ninde / Mosaic.

Pryor, Winnifred (O’Hern), 99, retired federal government bookkeeper, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitations 3-5 p.m. Thursday and 9-10 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Oak Grove Cemetery, Union.

Wagener, Robert “Bob,” 73, retired oil rig inspector and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Downing, Darrell, 75, chief draftsman, died Friday, Jan. 14. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Claremore

Young, Douglas, 76, horticulturalist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 15. Private family services. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Jenks

Molencupp, David Monroe, 77, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Newalla

Bruneau, David, 62, project manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 5. Celebration of life 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, The Hideaway, Stillwater. Strode, Stillwater.

Okmulgee

Minter, Donald, 70, Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 9 a.m. Thursday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.

Sand Springs

Comer-Doyle, Jeanne, 91, banking-credit manager, died Friday, Jan. 14. Private family services. Dillon.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert