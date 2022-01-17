Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

TULSA
de Lugo, Cecilia Perea, 82, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Kellenberger, Joan Kathryn, 85, Department of Housing and Urban Development loan specialist, died Friday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Koehring, Diane, 73, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lengacher, Robert D. “Bob,” 94, Tulsa Litho Co. owner, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Oakley, James B. III, 77, retired St. John Medical Center X-ray technician, died Friday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Ninde / Mosaic.
Pryor, Winnifred (O’Hern), 99, retired federal government bookkeeper, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitations 3-5 p.m. Thursday and 9-10 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Oak Grove Cemetery, Union.
Wagener, Robert “Bob,” 73, retired oil rig inspector and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Downing, Darrell, 75, chief draftsman, died Friday, Jan. 14. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Claremore
Young, Douglas, 76, horticulturalist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 15. Private family services. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Jenks
Molencupp, David Monroe, 77, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Newalla
Bruneau, David, 62, project manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 5. Celebration of life 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, The Hideaway, Stillwater. Strode, Stillwater.
Okmulgee
Minter, Donald, 70, Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 9 a.m. Thursday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Comer-Doyle, Jeanne, 91, banking-credit manager, died Friday, Jan. 14. Private family services. Dillon.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.