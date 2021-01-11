Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

TULSA
Devlin, Samantha, 49, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Schaudt’s.
Garcia, Reyneta, 88, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Giroux, Lola Louise, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore's Eastlawn.
Grewe, Yvonne M., 84, Youth Services counselor and director, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Grossman, Goldie, 85, waitress, died Monday, Jan. 4. Schaudt’s.
Morris, James A., 87, Texaco Oil Co. employee and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Qualls, James Bert, 85, cattle rancher, died Friday, Jan. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Raiber, Joanne M., 81, homemaker and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Reynolds, Robert Lee, 71, Postal Service mail sorter, died Friday, Jan. 1. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Tuggle, Mamie, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Walker, Joshua Adam, 36, water proofer, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. No services planned.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Adams, John N. Sr., 85, engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Fehrenbacher, Jack C., 85, Sun Oil Co. credit manager, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Gunther, Nancy, 87, bookkeeper, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Mitchell, Wendy, 59, social worker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Coweta
Tucker, Margaret, 84, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 11, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Brown Funeral Home.
Hectorville
Blevins, Lorene Edna, 96, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Mounds
Haney, Robert J., 71, machinist and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, South Heights Assembly of God, Sapulpa.
Owasso
Blaikie, Charles T., 80, Homeland meat department manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church, Collinsville.
Sand Springs
Hasty, Cheryl Kay, 68, teacher’s aide, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Visitation 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.
Muse, Vernon Lee, 84, maintenance engineer, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Dillon.
Sapulpa
Long, Kenneth Eugene, 87, forklift operator and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
