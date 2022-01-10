 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021

TULSA

Burkhalter, Garnett "Burk" Sr., 93, retired McDonnell Douglas aircraft mechanic and World War II Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 3. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Keith D Biglow Funeral Directors, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Shiloh Baptist Church.

Cody, James Edward "Jim," 65, demolition specialist, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

DeVasher, Constance E., 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. No services planned. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage.

Farringer, Zoe Ella, 94, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Laus, Ruben, 87, medical doctor, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Long, George O. “Skip” Jr., 76, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 7. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Olah, Dale Patrick, 64, retired American Airlines technical crew chief, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Rogers, Leslie, 73, retired Tulsa fire marshal, died Monday, Jan. 10. No services planned. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Thomas, Walter L., 88, business owner, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Wright, Tracy, 32, nurse, died Monday, Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Beggs Cemetery, Beggs.

STATE/AREA

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

