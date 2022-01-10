Deaths published Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021

TULSA
Burkhalter, Garnett "Burk" Sr., 93, retired McDonnell Douglas aircraft mechanic and World War II Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 3. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Keith D Biglow Funeral Directors, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Shiloh Baptist Church.
Cody, James Edward "Jim," 65, demolition specialist, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
DeVasher, Constance E., 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. No services planned. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage.
Farringer, Zoe Ella, 94, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Laus, Ruben, 87, medical doctor, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Long, George O. “Skip” Jr., 76, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 7. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Olah, Dale Patrick, 64, retired American Airlines technical crew chief, died Saturday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Rogers, Leslie, 73, retired Tulsa fire marshal, died Monday, Jan. 10. No services planned. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Thomas, Walter L., 88, business owner, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Wright, Tracy, 32, nurse, died Monday, Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Beggs Cemetery, Beggs.
STATE/AREA
None submitted.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.