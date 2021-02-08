 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Belton, Russell “Joe,” 78, Metal Works parts vendor salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Ramsey, William, 81, business owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Sweet, Isaac Forest (Jack), 85, pastor, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Eastland Church of the Firstborn.

Thompson, Tommy, 78, financial adviser, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wagner, Mamie Catherine, 92, died Monday, Feb. 8. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services pending.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Cotter, Edmond, 86, contractor and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Cantwell, Matthew, 46, State Farm insurance agent, died Monday, Feb. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, The Assembly.

Kiley, Peggyann, 70, minister, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Coweta

O’Dell, Shirley Jean, 84, counselor, pastor and Army registered nurse, died Friday, Jan. 29. Service noon Thursday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Ree, Hazel Irene, 88, auto repair worker, died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Young, Carol J., 69, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 5. Visitations 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, and celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, East Kenosha Life.Church, Broken Arrow.

Hominy

Satepauhoodle, Craig, 54, Upper Crust prep chef, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Service 9 a.m. Tuesday, Hominy Indian Village Community Center. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Osage

Gray, Eddie A., 87, commercial roofer, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Visitation 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Madden, R. Keith, 69, sales representative, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Pilgrim Rock Lodge 255, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Pawhuska

Smith, Connie, 84, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sand Springs

Adams, Raymond, 76, retired Air Force aircraft mechanic, died Friday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Clark, Cynthia, 58, retired medical technician, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News