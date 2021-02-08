Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

TULSA
Belton, Russell “Joe,” 78, Metal Works parts vendor salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Ramsey, William, 81, business owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sweet, Isaac Forest (Jack), 85, pastor, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Eastland Church of the Firstborn.
Thompson, Tommy, 78, financial adviser, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wagner, Mamie Catherine, 92, died Monday, Feb. 8. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services pending.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Cotter, Edmond, 86, contractor and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Cantwell, Matthew, 46, State Farm insurance agent, died Monday, Feb. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, The Assembly.
Kiley, Peggyann, 70, minister, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Coweta
O’Dell, Shirley Jean, 84, counselor, pastor and Army registered nurse, died Friday, Jan. 29. Service noon Thursday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.
Ree, Hazel Irene, 88, auto repair worker, died Tuesday, Feb. 2. Service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Young, Carol J., 69, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 5. Visitations 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, and celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, East Kenosha Life.Church, Broken Arrow.
Hominy
Satepauhoodle, Craig, 54, Upper Crust prep chef, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Service 9 a.m. Tuesday, Hominy Indian Village Community Center. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Osage
Gray, Eddie A., 87, commercial roofer, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Visitation 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Madden, R. Keith, 69, sales representative, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Pilgrim Rock Lodge 255, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Pawhuska
Smith, Connie, 84, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Private family services. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Adams, Raymond, 76, retired Air Force aircraft mechanic, died Friday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Clark, Cynthia, 58, retired medical technician, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.
