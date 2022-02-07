 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

TULSA

Childers, Valton, 89, oil and gas salesman, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dillion Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, View Acres Baptist Church.

Glass, Ralph, 74, foreman, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Harrold, Donald, 77, retired city of Tulsa auto mechanic, died Monday, Jan. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

McCarty, Jeanne, 84, retired Holland Hall business manager, died Friday, Feb. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

McGarrie, Ronald J. “Ron,” 88, retired Cities Service budget manager, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Nole, William Page “Bill,” 86, Bill Nole Wrecking owner, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Reception 12:30 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Family Center. Private family services.

Powell, Kenneth Alton, 81, retired pharmacist, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Talley, Dewitt Jr., 82, retired Keebler salesman, died Friday, Feb. 4. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Frank, Donald Myron, 78, self employed, died Monday, Feb. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Jennings, Fred Steve, 63, died Friday, Feb. 4. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel.

Porter, Jeff, 57, steel mill foundry worker, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Redman, Jeanette, 90, Tulsa Community College professor of medical terminology and transcription, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Salazar, Nick, 30, sanitation engineer, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Snow, Dennis Ray “Denny,” 69, commercial heat and air sales manager, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Southern, Gail, 77, secretary, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Glenpool

Straessle, Jimmy D. “PeeWee,” 71, Sooner Emergency and Caterpillar diesel mechanic, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.

Owasso

Gaston, John Cannon, 5, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.

Sapulpa

Davidson, Robert, 65, plastics setup technician and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Private family services. Schaudt's, Glenpool.

Heath, Willis, 87, retired carpenter and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Smith Funeral Home.

Jackson, Lon T., 98, real estate and insurance businessman and Army Air Forces veteran, died Friday, Jan. 28. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church. Smith.

Talala

Sweet, Billy Leon, 89, Rockwell International and Boeing supervisor, died Friday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Vinita

Ballard, Mary, 94, retired, died Friday, Feb. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church.

Death notices policy

