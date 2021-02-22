 Skip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
TULSA

Anderson, James Jr., 85, defense contractor, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Rosary 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, and service 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Campbell, Thomas M. “Tom,” 88, public relations executive and veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, Holy Family Cathedral.

Charles, Gustavo G. “G.G.,” 72, upholsterer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Private service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Charon, Helena Jane, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Deitz, W. Joe, 73, retired UPS human resources manager, pastor and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby.

Drennan, Judy Diane, 55, chef, died Saturday, Feb. 20. No services planned. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Hess, Larry Glenn, 65, industrial painter, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Freedom Life Church.

Lyons, David K., 62, construction worker, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.

Pirtle, Alfred “Al,” 86, city of Tulsa waste water management worker, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hunter, Mary, 88, surgical nurse, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Riverview Baptist Church, Bixby.

Patton, John M., 71, public accountant and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Shackelford, Mary, 86, elementary teacher, died Monday, Feb. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.

Chelsea

Wade, Barbara, 83, certified nursing assistant, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Claremore

Choate, Kenneth Ray, 85, rubber products salesman and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 21. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, South Tulsa Baptist Church, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Coweta

O’Dell, Shirley Jean, 84, counselor, pastor, and Army registered nurse, died Friday, Jan. 29. Service noon Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Salina

Cochran, James George, 95, fleet coordinator and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Weaver, Rebecca Sue “Sister Becky,” 91, retired secretary, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God.

Talala

Martin, Kay Carolyn, 75, nurse, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

