Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

TULSA
Megna, George, 89, accountant, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Saint Pius X Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Porter, Carol Ann, 64, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Pulver, Martha Ann, 73, medical technologist, died Monday, Feb. 21. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Morgan, Dorothy Fern, 90, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home and service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Claremore
Adams, James A., 74, security guard, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Jenks
Bailey, Thomas W., 82, retired Sunoco unit operator, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Viewing 1-8 p.m. and visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Highland Park Christian Church, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Barger, Mary “Joann,” 84, marketing, died Friday, Feb. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, both at Smith Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Oakhill Cemetery, Mannford.
Wagoner
Jewell, Clay William, 59, retired Walmart cashier, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Wagoner Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Highland Cemetery, Iola, Kan.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.