Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
TULSA

Megna, George, 89, accountant, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Saint Pius X Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Porter, Carol Ann, 64, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Pulver, Martha Ann, 73, medical technologist, died Monday, Feb. 21. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Morgan, Dorothy Fern, 90, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home and service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Claremore

Adams, James A., 74, security guard, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Jenks

Bailey, Thomas W., 82, retired Sunoco unit operator, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Viewing 1-8 p.m. and visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Highland Park Christian Church, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Barger, Mary “Joann,” 84, marketing, died Friday, Feb. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, both at Smith Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Oakhill Cemetery, Mannford.

Wagoner

Jewell, Clay William, 59, retired Walmart cashier, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Wagoner Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Highland Cemetery, Iola, Kan.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

