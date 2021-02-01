Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

TULSA
Brown, Randall W., 69, retired carpenter, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Cole, Stephen “Steve,” 76, pharmacist, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Crawford Welch, Mary Carolyn, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Dear, Donna Kathryn “Kathy,” 76, River Spirit Casino policy and procedures employee, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Frihart, Ruth, 92, registered nurse, died Monday, Jan. 25. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Logan, Mary Sue, 100, Berkshire Hathaway real estate agent, died Friday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
Spanich, Stephen L., 73, pastor, educator and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Victory Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Walker, Patricia Ann, 69, florist, died Monday, Jan. 25. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Stephenson, Deanna, 77, educator and counselor, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Taylor, Charles Sr., 71, General Electric service technician, died Friday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Timber Ridge Cemetery, Catoosa.
Coweta
Wallace, Cornelia M., 97, retired St. John Medical Center nurse technician, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Assembly of God, Coweta.
Okmulgee
Rider, Edith Luri “Edie,” 80, preschool teacher, died Friday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.