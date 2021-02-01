 Skip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

TULSA

Brown, Randall W., 69, retired carpenter, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Cole, Stephen “Steve,” 76, pharmacist, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Crawford Welch, Mary Carolyn, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Dear, Donna Kathryn “Kathy,” 76, River Spirit Casino policy and procedures employee, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Frihart, Ruth, 92, registered nurse, died Monday, Jan. 25. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Logan, Mary Sue, 100, Berkshire Hathaway real estate agent, died Friday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.

Spanich, Stephen L., 73, pastor, educator and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Victory Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Walker, Patricia Ann, 69, florist, died Monday, Jan. 25. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Stephenson, Deanna, 77, educator and counselor, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Taylor, Charles Sr., 71, General Electric service technician, died Friday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Timber Ridge Cemetery, Catoosa.

Coweta

Wallace, Cornelia M., 97, retired St. John Medical Center nurse technician, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Assembly of God, Coweta.

Okmulgee

Rider, Edith Luri “Edie,” 80, preschool teacher, died Friday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

