Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021
TULSA

Finnell, Jo Ann, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday and rosary 7 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.

Gordon, Lloyd, 91, Department of Energy internal auditor and retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt's Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Eastland Assembly of God.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Apitz, Alfred C. “Big Al,” 65, construction superintendent, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Gladd, Mary, 82, Republic National Bank  secretary, died Sunday, Feb. 14. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Helms, David Joe, 69, remodeler and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Viewing noon-3 p.m. Saturday, and service 3 p.m. Sunday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Lewis, John R. “Buddy,” 96, car salesman and World War II veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Martin, Fonda, 58, retired registered nurse, died Friday, Feb. 12. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa, and webcast at moorefuneral.com.

Rodgers, Shirley Ann, 79, beautician, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, Praise Fellowship Church, Sapulpa.

Collinsville

Tillery, Earl D., 82, retired American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 3. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Nigreville, Jean S. Cacy, 85, accounts payable accountant, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

