Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

TULSA
Finnell, Jo Ann, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday and rosary 7 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Gordon, Lloyd, 91, Department of Energy internal auditor and retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt's Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Eastland Assembly of God.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Apitz, Alfred C. “Big Al,” 65, construction superintendent, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Gladd, Mary, 82, Republic National Bank secretary, died Sunday, Feb. 14. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Helms, David Joe, 69, remodeler and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Viewing noon-3 p.m. Saturday, and service 3 p.m. Sunday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Lewis, John R. “Buddy,” 96, car salesman and World War II veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Martin, Fonda, 58, retired registered nurse, died Friday, Feb. 12. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa, and webcast at moorefuneral.com.
Rodgers, Shirley Ann, 79, beautician, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, Praise Fellowship Church, Sapulpa.
Collinsville
Tillery, Earl D., 82, retired American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 3. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Nigreville, Jean S. Cacy, 85, accounts payable accountant, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
