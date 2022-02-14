 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
TULSA

Banks, Melanie J., 57, nurse's aide, died Saturday, Feb. 12. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn.

Burger, Mickle Ray “Mike” “Sonny,” 73, retired Rainbo Bakery chief engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Sperry.

Chittom, Charles, 93, business owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Franklin, Charles Lorun III, 74, oil and gas quality-control inspector, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

George, Katie (Vaghaiwalla), 36, medical assistant, died Friday, Feb. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, rosary 6 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Martin, Leea Dion'e, 63, retail clerk, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, View Acres Baptist Church.

Ryan, William, 79, aerospace engineer and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Spencer, C.D., 84, dentist, died Friday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Stoever, Wilbert, 87, physician, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

Summers, Robert J. "Bo" Jr., 60, retail communications and IT employee, died Monday, Feb. 14. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn.

Talley, Charles W. "Bill," 91, retired Modern Bindery president and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Teter, Una Josephine, 91, executive secretary, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Wilson, Lori, 61, American Airlines mainframe analyst, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Community of Christ Church, Sperry. Moore’s Eastlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Underwood, Bill, 66, retired Southwest Industries precision grinder, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Crossroads Fellowship Church, Bixby.

Cleveland, Okla.

Dean, Carole L., 88, homemaker, formerly of Hominy, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Visitations 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Powell Funeral Home, Hominy. Private family services. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

