Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
Deaths published Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Barker, Ben Allen, 77, insurance adjuster and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Goodpasture, Ruth, 91, died Saturday, Jan. 29. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

Hutton, Peggy Jean, 79, retired C.E. Natco engineering assistant, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Manley, Ruth G., 90, retired teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Service 2 p.m Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Ninde Brookside.

Miracle, Pack Walker, 90, Army veteran and plant manufacturing supervisor, died Friday, Jan. 28. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Park, James T. “Jim,” 74, retired from the Postal Service, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Reno, Kirk Wayne, 60, house painter, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Schlee, Linda Sue, 73, church musician and Spanish teacher, died Friday, Jan. 28. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Wilcox, Vail G., 89, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Holman, Matt, 33, financial analyst and attorney, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Life.Church. Hayhurst.

Coweta

Booker, Lynda Kayleen, 64, retired Lowrance Electronics purchaser, died Friday, Jan. 28. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Owasso

Morton, Betty June, 89, retired Chevron accountant, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday with rosary 5 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Henry Catholic Church.

Sand Springs

Bradfield, Donald Lee, 93, teacher, died Friday, Jan. 28. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Tulsa.

