Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

TULSA
Bowling, William “Bill,” 66, Oaktree Agency owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Churchill, Florence D., 88, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Clark, Glenna, 88, legal secretary, died Friday, Dec. 4. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Stanleys Funeral Service.
Dickson, Nola D., 88, hairdresser, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Viewings 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, all at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
French, Barbara Ann, 81, Animal Health Supply owner, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Kamstra, Robert H., Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 4. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Maloy, Patrick, 82, Bizjet/Hardesty aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, AdamsCrest Funeral Home Chapel.
Plummer, Floyd, 87, retired insurance agent, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Walker, Donald Dean, 85, petroleum engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 30. Viewing 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday with visitation 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home. Private family services.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Baker, Martin Albert Jr., 97, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Cemetery.
Harrison, Wallace Jackson “Wally,” 92, retired insurance agent and Army Air Forces veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, Tulsa. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
Rouse, Patricia, 87, accountant, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Virtual service 1 p.m. Monday. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Broken Arrow
Heard, Juanita, 93, Tulsa County deputy county clerk, died Friday, Dec. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Malcolm, Ramona, 91, licensed practical nurse, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Martin, Billie May, 87, retail salesclerk and seamstress, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Claremore
Timmons, Anna Mae, 88, retired, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Memorial service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
