 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Bowling, William “Bill,” 66, Oaktree Agency owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Churchill, Florence D., 88, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Clark, Glenna, 88, legal secretary, died Friday, Dec. 4. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Stanleys Funeral Service.

Dickson, Nola D., 88, hairdresser, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Viewings 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, all at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

French, Barbara Ann, 81, Animal Health Supply owner, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home. 

Kamstra, Robert H., Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 4. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Maloy, Patrick, 82, Bizjet/Hardesty aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, AdamsCrest Funeral Home Chapel.

Plummer, Floyd, 87, retired insurance agent, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Walker, Donald Dean, 85, petroleum engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 30. Viewing 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday with visitation 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home. Private family services.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Baker, Martin Albert Jr., 97, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Cemetery.

Harrison, Wallace Jackson “Wally,” 92, retired insurance agent and Army Air Forces veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, Tulsa. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.

Rouse, Patricia, 87, accountant, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Virtual service 1 p.m. Monday. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Broken Arrow

Heard, Juanita, 93, Tulsa County deputy county clerk, died Friday, Dec. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Malcolm, Ramona, 91, licensed practical nurse, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. 

Martin, Billie May, 87, retail salesclerk and seamstress, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. 

Claremore

Timmons, Anna Mae, 88, retired, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Memorial service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News