Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

TULSA

Cathcart, Eloise, 94, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 6. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Clark, Pat, 63, Terryberry administrator, died Saturday, Dec. 4. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

White, Carol Jean, 75, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 2. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Wednesday and memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Wightman, Fred N., 75, retired Central High School science teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Wright, James R. “Jim,” 85, Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 4. Visitation 1-6 p.m.  Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Grace Lutheran Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Conley, Fredric, 66, sanitation engineer, died Friday, Dec. 3. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Coweta

Murray, Katherine Louise, 82, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, New Home Free Will Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.

Grove

Bloom, Kenneth, 84, oil and gas industry sales executive and veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Rosary 10 a.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Worley-Luginbuel.

Stillwater

Christian, Alvin, 77, police dispatcher and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

