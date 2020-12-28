Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020

TULSA
Bennett, William C., 92, American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Chronister, Ella Mae, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Dodson, Helen Colleen, 97, Springer Clinic credit manager, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Hillyer, Alice, 95, retired Amerada Hess teletype operator, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Howard, Betty, 70, Securitas security officer, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Jaggers, Donald, 93, retired auto salesman, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.
Marquette, Ronald, 87, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Pryor.
Nelson, Edna, 77, respiratory therapist, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Stanleys.
Smith, Edna “Juanita,” 95, oil clerk, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.
Smith, Ramona McClain, 91, oil and gas company chief financial officer, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Stevenson, George William, 78, college professor, church music director and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Veale, Ruth Ann, 94, senior citizens nutrition worker, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Viewings noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and service 4 p.m. Wednesday, all at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home.
Wiltshire, Janice S., 70, elementary school teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Jeffers, Billy Warren, 78, retired from Cities Service/Occidental Petroleum Corp., died Saturday, Dec. 26. No services planned. Serenity, Tulsa.
Bixby
Rodriguez, Jesus, 67, bus driver, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Rosary 5 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Broken Arrow
Short, Billy “Mike,” 75, plant manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Private services. Floral Haven.
Claremore
Pilkington, Michael Sean, 52, caregiver, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Tsosie, Larry, 59, city of Glenpool Waterworks Department employee, died Monday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Robinson, Gregory, 65, inspector, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Cushing
Martin, John William, 71, AT&T technician and Air National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Private family services. Palmer Marler.
Kiefer
Bible, Robert Foster, 63, College of the Muscogee Nation president, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Faith Church, Glenpool. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Owasso
Brumfield, Doris Bailey, 94, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church, Collinsville. Mowery.
Hutchinson, Karen E., 59, St. John Medical Center instrument technician, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Pillow, John R., 69, retired Memorex Telex manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service. Services pending.
Sapulpa
Davenport, Cash Rickie Merriman III, 21, floral shop deliverer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
Fant, Mary, 75, licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Hackler, Jonathan David, 76, welder and Navy, Army and National Guard veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
Terlton
Collins, Chester, 83, oil and gas machinist and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.