 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Bennett, William C., 92, American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Chronister, Ella Mae, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.

Dodson, Helen Colleen, 97, Springer Clinic credit manager, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Hillyer, Alice, 95, retired Amerada Hess teletype operator, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Howard, Betty, 70, Securitas security officer, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Jaggers, Donald, 93, retired auto salesman, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.

Marquette, Ronald, 87, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Pryor.

Nelson, Edna, 77, respiratory therapist, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Stanleys.

Smith, Edna “Juanita,” 95, oil clerk, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.

Smith, Ramona McClain, 91, oil and gas company chief financial officer, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.

Stevenson, George William, 78, college professor, church music director and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Veale, Ruth Ann, 94, senior citizens nutrition worker, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Viewings noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and service 4 p.m. Wednesday, all at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home.

Wiltshire, Janice S., 70, elementary school teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Jeffers, Billy Warren, 78, retired from Cities Service/Occidental Petroleum Corp., died Saturday, Dec. 26. No services planned. Serenity, Tulsa.

Bixby

Rodriguez, Jesus, 67, bus driver, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Rosary 5 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Broken Arrow

Short, Billy “Mike,” 75, plant manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 26. Private services. Floral Haven.

Claremore

Pilkington, Michael Sean, 52, caregiver, died Wednesday, Dec. 23. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Tsosie, Larry, 59, city of Glenpool Waterworks Department employee, died Monday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Robinson, Gregory, 65, inspector, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Cushing

Martin, John William, 71, AT&T technician and Air National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Private family services. Palmer Marler.

Kiefer

Bible, Robert Foster, 63, College of the Muscogee Nation president, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Faith Church, Glenpool. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Owasso

Brumfield, Doris Bailey, 94, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church, Collinsville. Mowery.

Hutchinson, Karen E., 59, St. John Medical Center instrument technician, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Pillow, John R., 69, retired Memorex Telex manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service. Services pending.

Sapulpa

Davenport, Cash Rickie Merriman III, 21, floral shop deliverer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 22. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel.

Fant, Mary, 75, licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Hackler, Jonathan David, 76, welder and Navy, Army and National Guard veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.

Terlton

Collins, Chester, 83, oil and gas machinist and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News