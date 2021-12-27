 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Barnes, Jerry, 79, automotive salesman, died Monday, Dec. 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Barnett, William R. "Bill," 74, auto mechanic, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Service 2 p.m.  Wednesday, Dec. 29, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Brownlee, Geraldine “Jerri,” 88, teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Visitation 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Summit View Cemetery, Guthrie.

Cannavan, Phillip S., 97, retired Tulsa Public Schools custodial manager, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Cooper, Daniel, 38, computer engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, Memorial Park. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Edens, Carolyn “Kay,” 73, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Timber Ridge Cemetery, Catoosa.

Hayes, Chance, 36, construction and electrical worker, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Wednesday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Holly, Daniel, 42, Child Care Ministries teacher, died Friday, Dec. 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, South Lakewood Baptist Church.

Lauderdale, Wilfred “Winn,” 96, Explorer Pipeline oil movement coordinator, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Mallett, Billy Ray, 76, autobody mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.

McElhaney, Charles Duane “Mac,” 86, accountant and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Mitchell, Charles Ray, 98, Cities Service petroleum engineer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, Dec. 24. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Fiorentine, Andrew Duane, 63, construction manager, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Broken Arrow

Pray, Ryan, 69, American Airlines OSM and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Smith, Raymond, 82, bank president, Army and Air Force National Guardsman, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Catoosa

Cole, Jemolee, 91, teacher, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Depew

Howard, J.F., 91, El Paso Natural Gas employee and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Oakdale Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.

Owasso

Martin, Morris, 96, grocery store manager and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Destiny Life Church, Collinsville. Green Hill.

O’Banion, Marilyn Louise, 89, state of Oklahoma civil servant, died Friday, Dec. 17. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Bohannon, Beverly Ruth, 82, Bama Pie technical inspector, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Rudy, John Hilleary, 86, RK Motors automotive sales president, died Friday, Dec. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Broadway Baptist Church.

Skiatook

Wilhelm, Mary Arlene, 89, state of Kansas Parks and Recreation bookkeeper, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert