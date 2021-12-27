Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

TULSA
Barnes, Jerry, 79, automotive salesman, died Monday, Dec. 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Barnett, William R. "Bill," 74, auto mechanic, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Brownlee, Geraldine “Jerri,” 88, teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Visitation 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Summit View Cemetery, Guthrie.
Cannavan, Phillip S., 97, retired Tulsa Public Schools custodial manager, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Cooper, Daniel, 38, computer engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, Memorial Park. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Edens, Carolyn “Kay,” 73, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Timber Ridge Cemetery, Catoosa.
Hayes, Chance, 36, construction and electrical worker, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Wednesday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Holly, Daniel, 42, Child Care Ministries teacher, died Friday, Dec. 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, South Lakewood Baptist Church.
Lauderdale, Wilfred “Winn,” 96, Explorer Pipeline oil movement coordinator, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Mallett, Billy Ray, 76, autobody mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.
McElhaney, Charles Duane “Mac,” 86, accountant and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Mitchell, Charles Ray, 98, Cities Service petroleum engineer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, Dec. 24. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Fiorentine, Andrew Duane, 63, construction manager, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Broken Arrow
Pray, Ryan, 69, American Airlines OSM and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Smith, Raymond, 82, bank president, Army and Air Force National Guardsman, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Catoosa
Cole, Jemolee, 91, teacher, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Depew
Howard, J.F., 91, El Paso Natural Gas employee and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Oakdale Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.
Owasso
Martin, Morris, 96, grocery store manager and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Destiny Life Church, Collinsville. Green Hill.
O’Banion, Marilyn Louise, 89, state of Oklahoma civil servant, died Friday, Dec. 17. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Bohannon, Beverly Ruth, 82, Bama Pie technical inspector, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Rudy, John Hilleary, 86, RK Motors automotive sales president, died Friday, Dec. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Broadway Baptist Church.
Skiatook
Wilhelm, Mary Arlene, 89, state of Kansas Parks and Recreation bookkeeper, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
