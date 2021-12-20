Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

TULSA
Martin, Stan, 56, ONEOK director of I.T. operations, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Sturm, Charles, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church.
Wade, John J., 90, retired priest, died Monday, Dec. 20. Wake service 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Smith, Curtis Lee, 85, horse and cattle rancher, Yuba heat welder and Army veteran. died Sunday, Dec. 19. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Clouse, Les, 76, Nabisco sales representative, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Viewing 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, Garrett Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Church on the Move 180 Building. Burial 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery, Vinita.
Dufford, Donald Jr., 85, Marsh and McLennan accountant and Army Reserve veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Service pending. Floral Haven.
Owasso
Creason, Aaron “Shawn,” 46, firefighter and Air National Guard veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
Sand Springs
Bohannon, Beverly Ruth, 82, Bama Pie technical inspector, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
