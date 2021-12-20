 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Martin, Stan, 56, ONEOK director of I.T. operations, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Sturm, Charles, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 11.  Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church.

Wade, John J., 90, retired priest, died Monday, Dec. 20. Wake service 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Smith, Curtis Lee, 85, horse and cattle rancher, Yuba heat welder and Army veteran. died Sunday, Dec. 19. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.

Broken Arrow

Clouse, Les, 76, Nabisco sales representative, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Viewing 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, Garrett Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Church on the Move 180 Building. Burial 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery, Vinita.

Dufford, Donald Jr., 85, Marsh and McLennan accountant and Army Reserve veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Service pending. Floral Haven.

Owasso

Creason, Aaron “Shawn,” 46, firefighter and Air National Guard veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel.

Sand Springs

Bohannon, Beverly Ruth, 82, Bama Pie technical inspector, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert