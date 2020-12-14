Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

TULSA
Abbott, William G. “Bill,” 94, electrical engineer and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Austin, Patty Jo, 73, certified nursing assistant, died Friday, Dec. 11. Graveside service pending. Schaudt's.
Baldridge, Ruth B., 95, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 11. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private services.
Burr, Frank Jr., 88, retired Martin Manufacturing machinist and manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Newspring Family Church, Jenks. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Shirocky, Michael J., 50, security guard, died Friday, Dec. 11. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family service available by webcast at 2 p.m. Friday at moorefuneral.com.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Chapman, Frank D., 86, physician and Chapman Medical Clinic owner, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Broken Arrow
Sherman, Jennifer Ann, 47, registered nurse, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Memorial service pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sims, Mary E., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Brown, Ross Allen, 94, retired plumbing contractor, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Grant, James B., 91, truck driver, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa.
Mannford
Bruner, Erma, 87, retired custodian, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Terlton Cemetery, Terlton.
Owasso
Farley, Bill David, 86, Standard Auto Supply owner, died Friday, Dec. 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Hill, Evelyn, 91, bookkeeper, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
