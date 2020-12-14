 Skip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020
Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

TULSA

Abbott, William G. “Bill,” 94, electrical engineer and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Austin, Patty Jo, 73, certified nursing assistant, died Friday, Dec. 11. Graveside service pending. Schaudt's.

Baldridge, Ruth B., 95, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 11. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private services.

Burr, Frank Jr., 88, retired Martin Manufacturing machinist and manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Newspring Family Church, Jenks. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Shirocky, Michael J., 50, security guard, died Friday, Dec. 11. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family service available by webcast at 2 p.m. Friday at moorefuneral.com

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Chapman, Frank D., 86, physician and Chapman Medical Clinic owner, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Broken Arrow

Sherman, Jennifer Ann, 47, registered nurse, died Sunday, Dec. 13. Memorial service pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sims, Mary E., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Claremore

Brown, Ross Allen, 94, retired plumbing contractor, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, Tulsa. 

Glenpool

Grant, James B., 91, truck driver, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa.

Mannford

Bruner, Erma, 87, retired custodian, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Terlton Cemetery, Terlton.

Owasso

Farley, Bill David, 86, Standard Auto Supply owner, died Friday, Dec. 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service. 

Sand Springs

Hill, Evelyn, 91, bookkeeper, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

