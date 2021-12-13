Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

TULSA
Barnes, Robert “Wayne,” 71, retired real estate agent, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Grace Bible Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Cox, Charles Robert, 72, attorney, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Fowler, Kenneth, 95, AT&T lineman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Marian, Shannon E., 83, artist and instructor, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Ivy.
McFerran, Melba L., 96, retired from the Postal Service and real estate agent, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
McIllwain, Robin, 66, Property Solution Homes owner, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Ribak, Loretta, 68, retired registered nurse, died Friday, Dec. 10. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Self, Joyce Faye, 91, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thomas Community Church.
Walker, Diana Sue, 80, Stairmaster co-founder, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Crow, Hulburt, 91, Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Assembly of God.
Coweta
Hurley-Lunsford, Lorena A., 76, teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Hominy
Schenck-Lewis, Tiffany, 49, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Leo, Mitchell, 91, self-employed and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Memorial service was held Saturday. Green Hill.
Sand Springs
Allen, Beverly, 79, loan officer, died Friday, Dec. 10. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.