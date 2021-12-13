 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

TULSA

Barnes, Robert “Wayne,” 71, retired real estate agent, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Grace Bible Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Cox, Charles Robert, 72, attorney, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Fowler, Kenneth, 95, AT&T lineman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Marian, Shannon E., 83, artist and instructor, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Ivy.

McFerran, Melba L., 96, retired from the Postal Service and real estate agent, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

McIllwain, Robin, 66, Property Solution Homes owner, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Ribak, Loretta, 68, retired registered nurse, died Friday, Dec. 10. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Self, Joyce Faye, 91, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thomas Community Church.

Walker, Diana Sue, 80, Stairmaster co-founder, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.

Cleveland, Okla.

Crow, Hulburt, 91, Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Assembly of God.

Coweta

Hurley-Lunsford, Lorena A., 76, teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Hominy

Schenck-Lewis, Tiffany, 49, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Leo, Mitchell, 91, self-employed and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Memorial service was held Saturday. Green Hill.

Sand Springs

Allen, Beverly, 79, loan officer, died Friday, Dec. 10. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

