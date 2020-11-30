Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Tulsa
Aitken, Edwina Z., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Carlton, Harold R., 86. retired school bus and truck driver, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and service 2 p.m. Friday, Hope Community Church.
Carr, Shirley A., 71, beautician, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Caywood McCormick, Gail Beth, 70, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Hankins, Thomas Spencer, 69, PSO-finance, died Friday, Nov. 27. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Church of Saint Mary. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Ledford, Nelta, 97, died Monday, Nov. 30. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Rosehill Cemetery.
Stanley, Dorothy “Deniece,” 88, insurance agent, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Tubbs, Marion Wayne, 94, retired American Airlines planner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 29. No services scheduled. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Wood, Gene “Ace,” 85, retired iron worker and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
State/area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Crutchfield, Bill, 82, Air Exchangers mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, The Ridge Church.
Ritze, Amity, 40, attorney with Sherwood, McCormick & Robert, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Claremore
Hopkins, Lurea, 94, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Viewing 10 a.m.-8p.m. Thursday, and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Jech, Rhonda, 68, Pawnee County Health Department employee, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God Church.
Collinsville
McGinnis, Clint, 88, machine operator, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Coweta
Maples, Lanny Wayne, 68, Cadillac service manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Hominy
Fallin, Ella Jean, 97, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Jenks
Cox, William, 72, fuel specialist and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Osage
Rogers, Marion Grace, 89, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-5p.m. with family receiving friends 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs.
Sand Springs
Fillmore, Elizabeth, 100, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with family greeting friends 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Sapulpa First Baptist Church.
Haling, Robert Allen, 76, watchmaker and pastor, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Legacy Chapel Woodland Memorial Park, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Broadway Baptist Church. Dillon.
Williams, David, 89, retired Sand Springs Church of God minister, died Monday, Nov. 23. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday. No services scheduled. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Terlton
Hill, Linda, 62, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Private family service 2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 2, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.