Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
Deaths published Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Tulsa

Aitken, Edwina Z., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Carlton, Harold R., 86. retired school bus and truck driver, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and service 2 p.m. Friday, Hope Community Church.

Carr, Shirley A., 71, beautician, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Caywood McCormick, Gail Beth, 70, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Hankins, Thomas Spencer, 69, PSO-finance, died Friday, Nov. 27. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Church of Saint Mary. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Ledford, Nelta, 97, died Monday, Nov. 30. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Rosehill Cemetery.

Stanley, Dorothy “Deniece,” 88, insurance agent, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Tubbs, Marion Wayne, 94, retired American Airlines planner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 29. No services scheduled. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Wood, Gene “Ace,” 85, retired iron worker and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

State/area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Crutchfield, Bill, 82, Air Exchangers mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, The Ridge Church.

Ritze, Amity, 40, attorney with Sherwood, McCormick & Robert, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

Claremore

Hopkins, Lurea, 94, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Viewing 10 a.m.-8p.m. Thursday, and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Jech, Rhonda, 68, Pawnee County Health Department employee, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God Church.

Collinsville

McGinnis, Clint, 88, machine operator, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Coweta

Maples, Lanny Wayne, 68, Cadillac service manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Hominy

Fallin, Ella Jean, 97, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Jenks

Cox, William, 72, fuel specialist and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Osage

Rogers, Marion Grace, 89, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-5p.m. with family receiving friends 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs.

Sand Springs

Fillmore, Elizabeth, 100, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with family greeting friends 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Sapulpa First Baptist Church.

Haling, Robert Allen, 76, watchmaker and pastor, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Legacy Chapel Woodland Memorial Park, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Broadway Baptist Church. Dillon.

Williams, David, 89, retired Sand Springs Church of God minister, died Monday, Nov. 23. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday. No services scheduled. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Terlton

Hill, Linda, 62, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Private family service 2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 2, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

