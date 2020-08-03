TULSA
Anglen, Reba Joyce (Davis), 83, homemaker, died Friday, July 31. No services planned. Johnson, Sperry.
Chaffin, Carolyn M., 83, retired beautician and University of Oklahoma secretary, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home; and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Foster, Gail Phyllis, 73, retired Jenks Public Schools teacher, died Sunday Aug. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Horn, Marjorie Lea, 75, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 2. Celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Horn residence. Moore’s Memory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Stiner, Gurvis Duan, 92, retired Don’s Bristow Locker butcher and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 2. Graveside service noon Wednesday, Bristow City Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Cruse, Carol, 81, Braden Winch purchasing agent, died Monday, Aug. 3. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Elmwood Cemetery, Wagoner. Mallett, Wagoner.
Cleveland, Okla.
Roe, Charolit, 72, Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher, died Monday, Aug. 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Jennings
Howard, Cynthia, 70, Department of Human Services social worker, died Tuesday, July 28. Private services. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Skiatook
Allen, Rozella, 96, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 2. Viewing 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, Tulsa.
