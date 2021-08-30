Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

TULSA
Averill, Richard B. “Rick,” 74, music composer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Private family service. Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Brown, Thelma Louise, 85, retired daycare and teacher's aide, died Monday, Aug. 23. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Daering, Arlyn R., 87, typewriter company engineer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Hill, Charles, 72, minister, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Knapp, Walter “Wally,” 89, teacher/coach and Air Force Veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Lawson, Robert S., 82, surgeon, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Loney, Kenneth, 71, U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and Marine Vietnam veteran, died Friday, Aug. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
McLemore, Naoma, 93, bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Moguin, Mike, 79, Tulsa firefighter and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Staires, Shirley Ann, 86, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Jackson, Ronald E., 70, general surgeon, died Friday, Aug. 27. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Redeemer Church, Tulsa.
O’Dell, Carl “Cody,” 33, web developer, died Monday, July 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds/AdamsCrest Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Wise, Ruth Ann, 87, fine jewelry sales, died Sunday, Aug. 29. No services scheduled. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Chouteau
Shipley, Roger L., 63, repo man, died Friday, Aug. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
McKeel, Winifred, 107, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Inola
Davis, Kelly, 55, mechanic, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Viewing 1-8 p.m. and visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Inola Funeral Home Chapel.
Jenks
Ryel, Rhonda, 61, retired nutritionist, died Aug. 29. Private memorial service at later date. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Owasso
Bible, Terry Ann, 73, Southwestern Bell administrator, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Services pending. Mowery.
Cook, Hazel Fry, 96. Tulsa County court clerk, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Russ, Ernest James “Bull,” 82, retired machinist and Navy veteran, died Friday, Aug. 27. Visitation 8-10 a.m., Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. both Friday, Woodland Memorial Park.
West, Norma Jean, 80, administrative secretary, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Baptist Church.
