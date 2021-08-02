 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

TULSA

Biesecker, Glenn LeRoy, 89, Steel Fabrication owner and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 31. Service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Chelf, Sydney Elaine (Morrison), 58, retired journalist, died Friday, July 30. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.

Clary, Margaret Ann, 85, retired Associated Centers for Therapy director, died Friday, July 30. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Ninde Brookside.

Davis, Jeff Jr., 63, commercial real estate broker, died Friday, July 30. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, both at Catholic Parish of the Most Precious Blood. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Graham, Virgil, 97, contractor and Navy veteran, died Monday, June 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, John Knox Presbyterian Church. Cremation Society.

Tsaras, Yvonne C., 87, homemaker, died Saturday, July 31. Trisagion 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral liturgy 10 a.m. Thursday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Schuler, Gerald, 87, production foreman and retired Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. 

Claremore

Phelps, Sandra Kay Guilfoyle Cooper, 71, Owasso Public Schools teacher, died Thursday, July 29. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Home, Owasso, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.

Cleveland, Okla.

Davis, Mary, 97, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Owasso

McBee, Billy V., 91, Baird Manufacturing inventory controller and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 31. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Bailey, Ellis Gray, 87, retired from the Air Force, died Saturday, July 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Thomas, Lester "Lucky," 75, Tulsa Public Schools maintenance supervisor and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 28. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Garden Heights Free Will Baptist Church. Smith, Sapulpa.

Sapulpa

Bartlett, Carolyn, 80, homemaker, died Saturday, July 31. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and graveside service noon Wednesday, Foreman Cemetery, Westville.

