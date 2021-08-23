 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
TULSA

Gray, Jack, 90, retired musician and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Harris, John Arthur II, 43, Tulsa County sheriff’s sergeant, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Victory Church.

Hart, Wyman G., 90, American Airlines senior materials analyst and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Hightower, William C. "Bill," 82, sales management technology worker and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Short, David Daniel, 39, graphic designer, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Memorial service was held Saturday. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Thomas, Betty Jean, 97, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Brock, Carl Gene, 73, retired glazier, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.

Erickson, Richard Glifford, 72, heavy-equipment operator, died Monday, Aug. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Kelley, James “Jim,” 83, died Thursday, Aug. 19. Viewing 9:15-11 a.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Rose Hill Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Pearson, Lonnie, 68, welding plant manager, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Smith, Carol, 62, Center for Employment Opportunities case manager, died Tuesday, Aug. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Webster, Robert, 69, master gardener and Webster & Son Painting owner, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Claremore

Goad, Rose Eleanor, 96, Oklahoma Publishing Co. accountant, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Coweta

Rigney, Lee, 82, Lee’s Barbeque Stands owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Jenks

Turner, Evelyn Mae (Anglin), 80, administrative assistant, died Friday, Aug. 20. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Hargrove-Marker.

Mounds

Townsend, Jo Ann, 76, self-employed, died Friday, Aug. 20. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Ward, Rose, 90, died Sunday, Aug. 22. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

