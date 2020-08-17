TULSA
Bush, Richard Allen, 66, building maintenance worker, died Wednesday, Aug. 12. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Callicoatt, Clarence, 87, metal fabrication business owner, died Sunday, Aug. 16. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Cruz, Juan Rafael, 16, student, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Cruz, Rodrigo Aaron, 12, student, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Cruz Sandoval, Emilia, 44, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Schaudt’s.
Guess, Vernon Ray, 80, general contractor and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 16. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville.
McMinn, Shirley D., 81, certified nursing assistant, died Saturday, Aug. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Russell, Darlene, 80, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 15. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Shults, Albert Edward “Al,” 77, minister and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 16. Viewing/visitation 2-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry; and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Williams, Robert Theron, 46, estate attorney, died Thursday, Aug. 13. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cathey, Bretton Dwayne, 44, Hard Rock Casino manager, died Saturday, Aug. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Whiteley, Patricia K., 62, property manager, died Friday, Aug. 14. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Okmulgee.
Kellyville
Buthod, Joseph D. “Joe,” 64, retired draftsman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 16. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Owasso
Miller, Merton, 88, postal clerk and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 13. Services were held Saturday. Green Hill.
Worden, James, 87, yard man and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 16. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service noon Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
