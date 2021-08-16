 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

TULSA

Logsdon, Phyllis E., 85, retired educator, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Celebration of life service pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

McCabe, Henry F., 98, McCabe Industrial Minerals chairman and C.E.O., and and Army Air Corps World War II veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 15. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

McDougle, Charles Wesley, 68, machinist, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Chapel.

Raiburn, Billy Eugene, 54, welder, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Family Fellowship Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Townley Jones, Wanda, 87, retired Yale Cleaners manager, died Friday, Aug. 13. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Collier, Johnny, 81, retired Broken Arrow assistant police chief and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Lathrop, Rosemary, 86, accountant, died Friday, Aug. 13. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sapulpa.

Simon, Joseph, 59, carpenter, died Saturday, Aug. 14. Private family service. Floral Haven.

Whisenhunt, Sara, 32, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Private celebration of life 1 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel to be streamed live, followed by interment at Floral Haven Cemetery.

Chelsea

Porche, Phyllis, 86, LP Gas business owner, died Saturday, Aug. 14. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Rice Funeral Service, Claremore.

Mannford

Beck, James Pierce, 84, retired minister and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel, Sand Springs.

Owasso

Hayden, Harold, 87, gauge technician, died Tuesday, Aug. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dighton-Moore Funeral Service, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Oswego Cemetery, Oswego, Kan.

Steinmitz, John, 70, nurse, died Wednesday, Aug. 11. Viewing 5-8 p.m. and visitation 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel. Service 9 a.m. Friday, BattleCreek Church.

Sand Springs

Joslin, Frances Jean, 81, restaurant owner and American Red Cross purchaser, died Thursday, Aug. 12. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Calvary Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Dillon.

Sharp, Randall Keith, 54, ODOT bridge inspector, died Friday, Aug. 6. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

