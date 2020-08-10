TULSA
Cantrell, Lavoy Eugene “Gene,” 82, retired L.E.C. Excavating owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Collins, Joseph Patrick, 93, retired petroleum engineer, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Holy Family Cathedral.
Faith, Greta K., 89, docent, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Celebration of life 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Flesher, Kathryn Thompson, 68, teacher, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Gunter, Anita L., 73, sales representative, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Viewing 8 a.m-5 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home; rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Hahn, John Paul, 80, retired Pro Quip draftsman, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Hayes, Jacci, 62, J.C. Penney retail worker and TTCU employee, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel, Sapulpa.
Holt, Robert E. “Bob,” 67, chemical engineer, died Monday, Aug. 10. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Lawson, Edward C. Jr., 86, Lawson Petroleum Co. president and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Memorial service livestreamed at 2 p.m Friday from First Presbyterian Church. Ninde Brookside.
Terhune, Mary Helen, 85, retired American Airlines senior computer analyst, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Weatherly, Camellia “Connie,” 98, retired Transok Pipeline Co. executive secretary, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Celebration of life pending. Ninde Brookside.
Witt, Jimmy Edward, 81, retired design draftsman and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Collinsville
Thomason, Donald Delin, 89, Thomason Heating and Air owner, died Saturday, Aug, 8. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, both at Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home; and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Glenpool
Laxamana, Avelina Belen, 77, Oral Roberts University library supervisor, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Jenks
Cagle, Bonez “Bonnie,” 100, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Private services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Wilson, Betty, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Limestone Baptist Church.
Sapulpa
Vaughan, George D., 90, retired from Sheffield Steel, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.
Tahlequah
Smith, James, 73, radiology technician and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Green Country Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
