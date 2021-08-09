Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

TULSA
Bowles, William Allen “Bill,” 75, attorney and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Aug. 2. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Jackson, Randall Erwin “Randy,” 61, transmission specialist, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Viewing noon-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.
Miller, Johnnie Curtis “Curt,” 92, retired McDonnell Douglas Corp. printing administration manager, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel and webcast at moorefuneral.com.
Oglesby, Betty L., 94, fashion illustrator, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Thomas, Jack, 99, residential and commercial builder/general contractor and Army Air Forces veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Bay, Betty, 96, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Service was held Monday. Chapman-Black.
Denny, Timothy, 61, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
Dutton, Ricky Guinn, 66, retired Public Service Company of Oklahoma station operator, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Mowery, Owasso.
Owasso
Conder, Sheri Marie, 51, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and gaveside service 10 p.m. Wednesday, Beggs Cemetery, Beggs.
Sand Springs
Horton, Carol Ann, 66, administrative assistant, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Terlton
Sternbach, Jimmy, 79, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
