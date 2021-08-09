 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

TULSA

Bowles, William Allen “Bill,” 75, attorney and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Aug. 2. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Jackson, Randall Erwin “Randy,” 61, transmission specialist, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Viewing noon-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.

Miller, Johnnie Curtis “Curt,” 92, retired McDonnell Douglas Corp. printing administration manager, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel and webcast at moorefuneral.com.

Oglesby, Betty L., 94, fashion illustrator, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.

Thomas, Jack, 99, residential and commercial builder/general contractor and Army Air Forces veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Bay, Betty, 96, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Service was held Monday. Chapman-Black.

Denny, Timothy, 61, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Collinsville

Dutton, Ricky Guinn, 66, retired Public Service Company of Oklahoma station operator, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Mowery, Owasso.

Owasso

Conder, Sheri Marie, 51, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and gaveside service 10 p.m. Wednesday, Beggs Cemetery, Beggs.

Sand Springs

Horton, Carol Ann, 66, administrative assistant, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Terlton

Sternbach, Jimmy, 79, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

