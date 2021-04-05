Deaths published Tuesday, April 6, 2021

TULSA
Davie, Janice Janette, 70, Gentlemen’s Club cocktail hostess, died Saturday, April 3. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Haas Davenport, Linda, 77, accountant, died Sunday, April 4. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Heckenkemper, John A., 87, teacher, died Tuesday, March 30. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Lane, Gerald “Jerry,” 70, minister and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 3. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Peck, Marsha Sue, 77, medical transcriptionist, died Monday, April 5. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Mannford
Robinson, Christopher, 22, carpenter, died Tuesday, March 30. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
