Deaths published Tuesday, April 5, 2022

TULSA
Cook, Clifford Lee, 72, retired firefighter, paramedic and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Cowett, Billy, 80, machinist and L&S Specialty co-owner, died Saturday, April 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Kohler, James Karl, 76, mail carrier and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 3. Private services. Moore's Southlawn.
Lassiter, Joyce Juanita, 88, dental assistant, died Sunday, April 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Olivet Baptist Church.
Norman, Sandra B., 80, community volunteer, died Saturday, April 2. Services pending. Ninde / Mosaic.
Ogans, Donald Sr., 84, carpenter, died March 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Prahm, Bruce Allen, 74, Navy veteran, died Monday, April 4. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sharp, June, 94, retired state of Oklahoma social worker, died Sunday, April 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Tomasino, Jeanine, 85, retired, died Sunday, March 27. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary. Schaudt's.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Edwards, Gladys, 90, Broken Arrow Public Schools employee, died Saturday, April 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Weer Church of God of Prophecy.
Wilson, Edward, 78, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Sunday, April 3. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Cleveland, Okla.
Glenn, James, 46, died Friday, April 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Stach, Gerry, 90, died Thursday, March 31. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Jenks
Blohm, Dorothy Susan, 65, attorney, died Friday, April 1. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt's Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Mannford
Cox, Errol Glenn, 76, Wonder Bread Co. baker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, March 31. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Free Will Baptist Church Campgrounds Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.
Prue
Perryman, Phyliss, 74, retired Walmart sales associate, died Sunday, April 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.