Deaths published Tuesday, April 5, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Cook, Clifford Lee, 72, retired firefighter, paramedic and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Cowett, Billy, 80, machinist and L&S Specialty co-owner, died Saturday, April 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Kohler, James Karl, 76, mail carrier and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 3. Private services. Moore's Southlawn.

Lassiter, Joyce Juanita, 88, dental assistant, died Sunday, April 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Olivet Baptist Church.

Norman, Sandra B., 80, community volunteer, died Saturday, April 2. Services pending. Ninde / Mosaic.

Ogans, Donald Sr., 84, carpenter, died March 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Prahm, Bruce Allen, 74, Navy veteran, died Monday, April 4. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Sharp, June, 94, retired state of Oklahoma social worker, died Sunday, April 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Tomasino, Jeanine, 85, retired, died Sunday, March 27. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Tuesday, Church of St. Mary. Schaudt's.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Edwards, Gladys, 90, Broken Arrow Public Schools employee, died Saturday, April 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Weer Church of God of Prophecy.

Wilson, Edward, 78, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Sunday, April 3. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Cleveland, Okla.

Glenn, James, 46, died Friday, April 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Stach, Gerry, 90, died Thursday, March 31. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Jenks

Blohm, Dorothy Susan, 65, attorney, died Friday, April 1. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt's Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Mannford

Cox, Errol Glenn, 76, Wonder Bread Co. baker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, March 31. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Free Will Baptist Church Campgrounds Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.

Prue

Perryman, Phyliss, 74, retired Walmart sales associate, died Sunday, April 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

