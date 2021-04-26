Deaths published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

TULSA
Ajalla, Chinwe Ebere, 30, medical doctor, died Saturday, April 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Atkinson, James Maynard, 78, architectural engineer, died Friday, April 23. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Brewer, Mary, 96, Val's Distributing manager/bookkeeper, died Friday, April 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Cecil, Gordon Boyd, 79, attorney and Oklahoma Army National Guard veteran, died Wednesday April 14. Services pending. Serenity.
Engel, John Wayne Jr., 68, brick mason and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 24. No services scheduled. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Pettigrove, Helen, 93, homemaker, died Saturday, April 24. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Pickhardt, Loretta J., 89, homemaker, died Thursday, April, 22. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Prater, B. Dale, 81, retired Farmers Insurance agent, died Friday, April 23. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Trinity Baptist Church, Morris. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Rose, Latricia, 56, American Airlines accounting representative, died Monday, April 26. Private family service. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Williams, Joanne S., 92, homemaker, died Friday, April 23. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hill, Ronald, 79, parts counter man for Bob Hurley GMC, died Saturday, April 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Malarkey, Maureen Anne, 72, homemaker, died Sunday, April 25. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.
Swinford, Marion “Jim,” 87, former Delaware County clerk, and Korean War Army veteran, died Friday, April 23. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Southside Church of Christ, Jay, and burial at Duffield Cemetery, Jay. Worley Luginbuel, Jay.
Okmulgee
Long, Roy Raymond, 78, Braden Carco Gearmatic Winch employee and retired from the Air Force, died Saturday, April 24. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, First Christian Church. McClendon-Winters.
Owasso
Benjamin, Killion, 86, pastor, died Sunday, April 25. Service 10 a.m. First Church, and burial 2 p.m. Wednesday, Relocated Cemetery, Nowata. Benjamin Funeral Service, Nowata.
Brumfield, Mack, 96, City of Tulsa street foreman and World War II Army veteran, died Sunday, April 25. Services pending. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Rigdon, Donna K., 74, petroleum industry accountant, died Tuesday, April 20. Service and interment held Saturday, Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Green Hill Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.