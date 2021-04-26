 Skip to main content
Deaths published Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

TULSA

Ajalla, Chinwe Ebere, 30, medical doctor, died Saturday, April 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Atkinson, James Maynard, 78, architectural engineer, died Friday, April 23. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Brewer, Mary, 96, Val's Distributing manager/bookkeeper, died Friday, April 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Cecil, Gordon Boyd, 79, attorney and Oklahoma Army National Guard veteran, died Wednesday April 14. Services pending. Serenity.

Engel, John Wayne Jr., 68, brick mason and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 24. No services scheduled. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Pettigrove, Helen, 93, homemaker, died Saturday, April 24. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Pickhardt, Loretta J., 89, homemaker, died Thursday, April, 22. Service 11 a.m. Saturday,  Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Prater, B. Dale, 81, retired Farmers Insurance agent, died Friday, April 23. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Trinity Baptist Church, Morris. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

Rose, Latricia, 56, American Airlines accounting representative, died Monday, April 26. Private family service. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

Williams, Joanne S., 92, homemaker, died Friday, April 23. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hill, Ronald, 79, parts counter man for Bob Hurley GMC, died Saturday, April 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Malarkey, Maureen Anne, 72, homemaker, died Sunday, April 25. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.

Swinford, Marion “Jim,” 87, former Delaware County clerk, and Korean War Army veteran, died Friday, April 23. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Southside Church of Christ, Jay, and burial at Duffield Cemetery, Jay. Worley Luginbuel, Jay.

Okmulgee

Long, Roy Raymond, 78, Braden Carco Gearmatic Winch employee and retired from the Air Force, died Saturday, April 24. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, First Christian Church. McClendon-Winters.

Owasso

Benjamin, Killion, 86, pastor, died Sunday, April 25. Service 10 a.m. First Church, and burial 2 p.m. Wednesday, Relocated Cemetery, Nowata. Benjamin Funeral Service, Nowata.

Brumfield, Mack, 96, City of Tulsa street foreman and World War II Army veteran, died Sunday, April 25. Services pending. Mowery.

Sapulpa

Rigdon, Donna K., 74, petroleum industry accountant, died Tuesday, April 20. Service and interment held Saturday, Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Green Hill Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

