 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Tuesday, April 26, 2022

  • 0

TULSA

Hyde, Jimmie C. “Jim,” 93, retired Exxon petroleum geologist and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 25. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

Izzo, Catherine S., 67, Tulsa Global Alliance Sister Cities Program coordinator, died Sunday, April 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Mason, Mary Sue, 87, social worker, died Wednesday, April 20. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, St. John Episcopal Church. Interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

McGhee, Roy Longstreet Jr., 88, Army veteran, died Sunday, April 24. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.

Willis, James A., 83, retired CEO of Cactus Drilling, died Saturday, April 23. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert