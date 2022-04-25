Deaths published Tuesday, April 26, 2022

TULSA
Hyde, Jimmie C. “Jim,” 93, retired Exxon petroleum geologist and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 25. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Izzo, Catherine S., 67, Tulsa Global Alliance Sister Cities Program coordinator, died Sunday, April 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Mason, Mary Sue, 87, social worker, died Wednesday, April 20. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, St. John Episcopal Church. Interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
McGhee, Roy Longstreet Jr., 88, Army veteran, died Sunday, April 24. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Willis, James A., 83, retired CEO of Cactus Drilling, died Saturday, April 23. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
