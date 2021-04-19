Deaths published Tuesday, April 20, 2021

TULSA
Gowens, Richard Ronald, 97, restaurateur, died Sunday, April 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Hefley Wehrenberg, Gloria, 93, retired from Sunoco, died Saturday, April 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Marshall, Virginia L., 86, Shell Oil executive assistant, died Saturday, April 17. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Myers, Charles “Chuck,” 85, retired from the Navy, died Saturday, April 17. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Nigro, Mary D., 87, homemaker, died Sunday, April 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Rounsaville, Betty K., 89, retired medical officer manager, died Friday, April 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Scott, Justin Roy, 24, welder, died Sunday, April 11. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.
Wilson, Loyd B., 101, retired construction superintendent and World War II Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Edwards, Glenda Jean, 81, retired T.J.’s Transportation payroll clerk, died Saturday, April 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Bixby Free Will Baptist Church.
Cleveland, Okla.
Horine, Connie, 85, retired bookkeeper, died Thursday, April 15. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, First Assembly of God. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Merciez, Sharon Jane, 85, retired elementary teacher, died Sunday, April 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 6 p.m. Wednesday, both at Brown Funeral Home; funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church; and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburg, Kan.
Sand Springs
Lee, Russell Ed, 65, oil field worker, died Saturday, April 17. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Sperry. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Lewelling, Keith Bryan, 58, retired Tulsa Tech maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 17. Service noon Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.