 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Tuesday, April 20, 2021
0 entries
Death notices

Deaths published Tuesday, April 20, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Gowens, Richard Ronald, 97, restaurateur, died Sunday, April 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Hefley Wehrenberg, Gloria, 93, retired from Sunoco, died Saturday, April 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.

Marshall, Virginia L., 86, Shell Oil executive assistant, died Saturday, April 17. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Myers, Charles “Chuck,” 85, retired from the Navy, died Saturday, April 17. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Nigro, Mary D., 87, homemaker, died Sunday, April 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Rounsaville, Betty K., 89, retired medical officer manager, died Friday, April 16. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Scott, Justin Roy, 24, welder, died Sunday, April 11. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.

Wilson, Loyd B., 101, retired construction superintendent and World War II Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Edwards, Glenda Jean, 81, retired T.J.’s Transportation payroll clerk, died Saturday, April 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Bixby Free Will Baptist Church.

Cleveland, Okla.

Horine, Connie, 85, retired bookkeeper, died Thursday, April 15. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, First Assembly of God. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Merciez, Sharon Jane, 85, retired elementary teacher, died Sunday, April 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 6 p.m. Wednesday, both at Brown Funeral Home; funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church; and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburg, Kan.

Sand Springs

Lee, Russell Ed, 65, oil field worker, died Saturday, April 17. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Sperry. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Lewelling, Keith Bryan, 58, retired Tulsa Tech maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 17. Service noon Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News