Deaths published Tuesday, April 19, 2022

TULSA
Bales, Maerene, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, April 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Campbell, Julane (Miller), 75, retired sales representative for Institutional Foods, died Friday, April 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, Regency Park Nazarene Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Dyer, Clara, 91, retired Tulsa County deputy probate court clerk, died Monday, April 18. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Green, Donald, 90, retired industrial engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, April 18. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, with interment at 3 p.m. Resthaven Cemetery, Oklahoma City.
Siegfried, Anita, 90, homemaker, died Sunday, March 17. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Williams, Marion L., 90. legal secretary, died Sunday, April 17. Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Collinsville
Bacon, Kenneth E., 96, Ramsey Winch drill press operator and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 16. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Baptist Tabernacle.
Glenpool
Jones, Shawnda Nicole, 49, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 12. Memorial service 2 p.n. Friday, Life Church, Jenks. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Terlton
Babcock, Lois, 62, homemaker, died Friday, April 15. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
