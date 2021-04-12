Deaths published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

TULSA
Callahan, Cliff, 92, salesperson and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, April 10. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church.
Degen, Joe I., 97, president of Degen Pipe and Supply and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, April 11. Private graveside service. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Fuhrmann, Mabel Morgan, 96, retired Tulsa Junior College math teacher, died Friday, April 9. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Grubb, Kenneth “Allen,” 58, construction worker, died Monday, April 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood Chapel.
Jones, Jay, 79, entrepreneur, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Home chapel.
Long, Terri, 59, BOK Mortgage employee, died Friday, April 9. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Marshall, Jr., James S., 79, bank of Oklahoma senior vice president and Army veteran, died Friday, April 9. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, The Ridge, Broken Arrow.
Oakley, Lelia Beatrice, 89, homemaker, died Monday, April 12. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Stebbins, Charles B., 91, retired from American Airlines, died Wednesday, April 7. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christ United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Tolle, Jack H., 79, J&P Cal Services owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, April 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Aspen Park Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Williams, Eula, 92, died Sunday, April 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Cantrell, Gregory Thomas “Greg,” 66, retired TMK Ipsco Tubulars Inc. quality control manager, died Saturday, April 10. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Lone Star Baptist Church.
Jackson, Lola B., 75, retired Lola’s Liquor Store owner, died Saturday, April 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Brown Funeral Home.
Glenpool
Sleeger, Martin, 56, retired, died Sunday, April 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service chapel.
Owasso
Hunt, Mark, 59, sales manager and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 2. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Owasso Community Center (Ram Room). Green Hill.
Sapulpa
Evans, Betty Sue, 75, nurses aid, died Saturday, April 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Torre, Angelo, 48, self-employed, died Sunday, April 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Wynona
Lay, Paul, 73, died Monday, April 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
