Deaths published Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Deaths published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

TULSA

Callahan, Cliff, 92, salesperson and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, April 10. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church.

Degen, Joe I., 97, president of Degen Pipe and Supply and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, April 11. Private graveside service. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Fuhrmann, Mabel Morgan, 96, retired Tulsa Junior College math teacher, died Friday, April 9. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Grubb, Kenneth “Allen,” 58, construction worker, died Monday, April 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood Chapel.

Jones, Jay, 79, entrepreneur, died Wednesday, April 7. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Home chapel.

Long, Terri, 59, BOK Mortgage employee, died Friday, April 9. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Marshall, Jr., James S., 79, bank of Oklahoma senior vice president and Army veteran, died Friday, April 9. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, The Ridge, Broken Arrow.

Oakley, Lelia Beatrice, 89, homemaker, died Monday, April 12. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Stebbins, Charles B., 91, retired from American Airlines, died Wednesday, April 7. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christ United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Tolle, Jack H., 79, J&P Cal Services owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, April 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Aspen Park Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.

Cleveland, Okla.

Williams, Eula, 92, died Sunday, April 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Cantrell, Gregory Thomas “Greg,” 66, retired TMK Ipsco Tubulars Inc. quality control manager, died Saturday, April 10. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Lone Star Baptist Church.

Jackson, Lola B., 75, retired Lola’s Liquor Store owner, died Saturday, April 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Brown Funeral Home.

Glenpool

Sleeger, Martin, 56, retired, died Sunday, April 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service chapel.

Owasso

Hunt, Mark, 59, sales manager and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 2. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Owasso Community Center (Ram Room). Green Hill.

Sapulpa

Evans, Betty Sue, 75, nurses aid, died Saturday, April 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Torre, Angelo, 48, self-employed, died Sunday, April 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Wynona

Lay, Paul, 73, died Monday, April 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

