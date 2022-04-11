 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Tuesday, April 12, 2022

TULSA

Brock, Sylvia Pauline, 92, homemaker, died Saturday, April 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Campbell, Julane (Miller), 75, retired Institutional Foods sales representative, died Friday, April 8. Memorial service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Cooley, Robert C. “Bob,” 93, retired from Distribution Construction Co. and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, April 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Cullom, Canzaty Smith, 86, beautician, died Wednesday, April 6. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service noon Saturday, Shiloh Baptist Church. 

Daniels, Betty J., 93, AT&T operator and administrator, died Saturday, April 9. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial Mass 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Montereau Retirement Community.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Rigney, Steven, 72, chemist, died Friday, April 8. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church.

Cleveland, Okla.

Smith, Dora, 83, died Sunday, April 10. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Collinsville

Dixon, Jerry Alan, 85, retired from American Airlines and Navy veteran, died Sunday, April 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Meadowcreek United Methodist Church.

Hominy

Deal, Larry, 68, military veteran, died Friday, April 8. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sapulpa

Tucker, Kenneth, 92, journeyman machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, April 8. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Blue Bell Free Will Baptist Church. Smith.

Tahlequah

Louise, Rita, 65, massage therapist, died Sunday, April 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel.

Terlton

Holloway, Wayne, 75, veteran, died Saturday, April 9. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

