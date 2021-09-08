 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

TULSA

Baker, Jacqueline P., 96, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.

Goodell, Lester Wayne, 92, retired American Airlines accountant and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Hale, Tracy, 55, Otis Collins Trash and Container mechanic, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Lyons, Willie Edward, 72, foreman, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Home Chapel, Muskogee, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, First Baptist Church, Haskell.

Mangrum, Budgie Jr., 83, retired lithographer and engraver, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. No services planned. Serenity.

O’Steen, Charles Don, 50, welder and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Eastland Assembly of God. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Robinson, Marjorie, 96, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Sept. 3, in Dallas. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Fleetwood, Fred “Sonny,” 76, retired Public Service Company of Oklahoma lineman and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, both at  RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Stark, Stephen, 74, retired oil field manager and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, First United Methodist Church.

Broken Arrow

McAlister, Doyle, 71, Dean's RV salesman, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Service 10 a.m. Friday, The Assembly. Hayhurst.

Coweta

Deaton, Wantha Ann, 73, Oklahoma State University sorority mother, died Sunday, Sept. 5, in Stillwater. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Assembly of God, Sand Springs.

Meehan, James “Buck,” 81, retired Hilltop Sod Farm owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church.

Sapulpa

Bruner, Daniel L., 85, exterminator and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 3. Wake 7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, both at Little Cussetah Church. Traditions.

Skiatook

Harris, Mel Martin, 56, American Airlines material logistics specialist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Friendship Baptist Church, Owasso.

