Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

TULSA

Cestari, Donald John, 75, American Airlines employee; SABRE Group founding partner; chief operating officer and chief counsel for Consolidated Air Support Services LLC; and retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, died Monday, July 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s.

Oexmann, Richard B., 53, paramedic, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Prayer 10 a.m. Friday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home Chapel. 

Smith, Clyde Sr., 100, Southern Hills Country Club waiter captain and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Wake 6 p.m. Friday and service 6 p.m. Sunday, both at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Jack’s.

Smith, Pat, 82, retired Saint Francis Hospital registered nurse and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Private family services. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow. 

Storie, Billie Thurman, 89, minister and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 27. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Assembly of God, Beggs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

Ballard, Keith, 72, former Tulsa Public Schools superintendent, died Tuesday, Sept. 28. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Friday and visitation 5-6 p.m. Friday, both at MMS-Payne Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church; and graveside service 4 p.m. Saturday, Pleasant View Cemetery, Jet. 

Coweta

Blackburn, Chris, 31, truck driver for Lugreg Trucking, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Skiatook

Alley, Michael, 81, oil industry sales representative and veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Private family services. Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home

Tahlequah

Lander, Pauline “LaVerne”, 98, registered nurse, died Friday, Sept. 24. Visitation 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.

Okmulgee

Brown, Paul, 78, retired radio personality and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Owasso

Allocca, Robert, 65, network specialist engineer for AT&T, died Friday, Sept. 24. Service 10:00 a.m. Friday, St. Henry’s Catholic Church. Mowery.

Babcock, Darrell, 76, trucking account executive, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

VanPatten, Connie Jean, 61, customer service representative for Avis call center, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

