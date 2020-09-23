 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020
Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

TULSA

Hulsizer, Gearld W., 90, Standard Oil, Amoco and BP accountant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Kent, Mary E., 89, Tulsa Community College librarian, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Kerns, Daniel, 49, self-employed Tulsa World driver, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Collinsville. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Noah, David Gene, 72, veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Thompson, John Sr., 68, Air Force veteran and 911 dispatcher, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Upton, Barbara, 86, retired Upton Manufacturing co-owner, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Clay, Janice Elaine “Jan,” 72, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Bixby Free Will Baptist Church. 

Broken Arrow

Blissit, Gerald, 85, Blissit Manufacturing owner, died Monday, Sept. 21. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. 

Furnish, Nancy, 79, assembly line worker, died Monday, Sept. 21. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Ryan, Dale Eugene, 84, electronics technician and Navy veteran, died Aug. 8. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso. 

Skeans, Walt, 91, American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Cleveland, Okla.

Gayle, Stephen, 71, social worker and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Church of Christ.

Ringgold, Matt, 70, postmaster and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 21. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church. Chapman-Black.

Jenks

Goss, Patrick Jess, 73, medical salesman, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday,  Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Owasso

Grimes, Marvin, 71, airline industry worker and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. No services planned. Green Hill.

Sand Springs

Wilson, Roy Lee Sr., 78, Armco-Sheffield Steel employee and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Broadway Baptist Church.

