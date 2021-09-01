Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

TULSA
Cox, Charles Edward, 71, Postal Service clerk and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Figures, Shamika Marie, 34, Mazzio's customer service representative, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Humphrey, James A., 95, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 29. No services planned. Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, Enid.
Johnson, Stella Elizabeth “Teague,” 90, machinist, died Friday, Aug. 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Summit Park Full Gospel Church.
Landers, Mark A, 69, construction manager, died Monday, Aug.30. No services planned. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.
Lawson, Robert S., 82, surgeon, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
McEntire, Carl, 54, Webco Industries inside sales, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Pickens, Rebecca, 65, nurse, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Friday, Terlton Baptist Church, Terlton.
Price, Joyce Kay “Cartwright,” 69, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Private family service Wednesday, Oct. 6. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood.
Tran, Nghia Huu, 78, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Visitation 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Floral Haven Chapel.
Weaver, Tommie Faye, 89, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Reynolds/AdamsCrest Funeral Home Chapel.
Workman, John Milton Rice, 63, security guard, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Nimrod, Erik, 48, automotive fabricator, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Visitation 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Bristow
Green, Amber Lyne, 44, bookkeeper/accountant, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Lollis, William J., 87, engineer, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Catoosa
Davis, Jyrel, 91, retired Montgomery Elevators mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Bixby Free Will Baptist Church.
Wagoner
Dwyer, Laurie, 59, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
