Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
Editor's Note

TULSA

Harper, Harry Lee, 84, drafting designer and veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ, Broken Arrow.

Hausam, John F., 89, Realtor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Marsh, Patsy, 93, Tulsa Public Schools employee, died Tuesday, Sept 15. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Beck, Sharon, 77, social worker, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.

Broken Arrow

Maroney, Maureen, 82, retired interpreter, died Wednesday, April 8. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, Christian Chapel, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Maroney, Peter, 82, retired engineer, died Friday, Aug. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, Christian Chapel, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Merideth, Larry, 71, minister, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Scott, Tommy Joe, 79, Revival Outreach Ministry founder and minister, died Monday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Full Gospel Christian Center, Watova.

Collinsville

Ross, George Allen, 78, executive manager and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Graveside memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Peaceful Valley Cemetery, Odin, Ill. Mowery, Owasso.

Hominy

Slamans, Charles E., 76, S&S Accounting owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Pryor

Stuck, Jerry Leo, 82, electrical systems design engineer and Navy, Air Force Reserve and Army Reserve veteran, died Monday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Sperry

Meyners, Alfred Lance, 82, baker and Army and Marine Corps Reserves veteran, died Monday, Aug. 31. No services planned. Johnson.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

