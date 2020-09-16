Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

TULSA
Harper, Harry Lee, 84, drafting designer and veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ, Broken Arrow.
Hausam, John F., 89, Realtor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Marsh, Patsy, 93, Tulsa Public Schools employee, died Tuesday, Sept 15. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Beck, Sharon, 77, social worker, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Broken Arrow
Maroney, Maureen, 82, retired interpreter, died Wednesday, April 8. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, Christian Chapel, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Maroney, Peter, 82, retired engineer, died Friday, Aug. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, Christian Chapel, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Merideth, Larry, 71, minister, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Scott, Tommy Joe, 79, Revival Outreach Ministry founder and minister, died Monday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Full Gospel Christian Center, Watova.
Collinsville
Ross, George Allen, 78, executive manager and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Graveside memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Peaceful Valley Cemetery, Odin, Ill. Mowery, Owasso.
Hominy
Slamans, Charles E., 76, S&S Accounting owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Pryor
Stuck, Jerry Leo, 82, electrical systems design engineer and Navy, Air Force Reserve and Army Reserve veteran, died Monday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Sperry
Meyners, Alfred Lance, 82, baker and Army and Marine Corps Reserves veteran, died Monday, Aug. 31. No services planned. Johnson.
