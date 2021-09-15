 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

TULSA

Bernstein, Martin, 60, Bristow elementary school teacher, died Monday, Sept. 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Cottongim, Scott A., 70, Woodstock Cabinet Co. owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Celebration of life 2-6 p.m. Saturday, McNellie’s Public House. Ninde — Mosaic.

Greenhaw, Alex Kent, 70, Freedom Scaffold owner, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Mowery, Owasso.

O’Dell, Norma J., 95, retail clothing saleswoman, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Ramsey, Sam T. Sr., 85, transmission specialist, died Monday, Sept. 13. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, and celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Wyatt, Rhonda Lynn, 60, Eagle Road Oil Co. accountant, died Monday, Sept. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Picking, Morrie, 60, teacher, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Trimble, Albert C., 90, Army Corps of Engineers employee and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Mounds

Walters, Kenneth, 72, auto parts salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, July 19. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Traditions Funeral Home Chapel, Kellyville, and celebration of life 6:30 p.m. Friday at the family’s ranch.

Sand Springs

Kirkpatrick, Larry, 74, retired pharmacist, died Friday, Sept. 10. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Broadway Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

