Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020
Editor's Note

TULSA

Bolin, Micky, 45, manager, died Tuesday Sept. 8. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

Collier, Norma J., 78, retired Hillcrest Medical Center mailroom supervisor, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Graveside service noon Monday, Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens. Ninde Brookside.

Custer, Johnny Allen, 85, business forms salesman, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Private services. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt’s.

Dake, David E., 82, truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Southeast Baptist Church.

Edmiston, Wanda Lee, 96, Edmiston Excavating Service owner, died Monday, Sept. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Hess, Lauren, 40, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Services pending. McClendon-Winters, Okmulgee.

Johnston, Annie Oakley, 72, retired travel consultant, died Monday, Sept. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Tulsa Hills Church of the Nazarene.

Morgan, Helen L., 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Rhyne, Donald, 82, restaurant equipment repair business owner, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Red Fork Baptist Church.

Smith, Leon, 67, carpenter, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Wallace, Paul C., 89, minister, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Gibson, Jeffery D. “Jeff,” 78, retired commercial artist and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.

Spears, Stephen “Brandon,” 45, real estate agent, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Tinsley, William C., 92, minister and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 8. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at House of Prayer Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Cleveland, Okla.

Vandever, Bonnie J., 79, homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 7. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Wayside Chapel, Terlton.

Norman

Cowan, John, 83, oil and gas researcher, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Visitation 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Davis Family Walker Brown Funeral Home, Bartlesville, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Spirit Church, Bartlesville.

Nowata

Minnerath, Gary, 81, retired pilot, educator and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Benjamin.

Owasso

Zweiacher, Kenneth “Mickey,” 74, welder and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, died Sept. 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Appleby, Virginia Mae Stevens (DeGarmo), 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.

Sapulpa

Henderson, James, 55, American Bacterial Solutions owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; and graveside service noon Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Thompson, Phillip Michael Jr., 47, house painter, died Friday, Sept. 4. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

