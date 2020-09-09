Deaths published Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

TULSA
Bolin, Micky, 45, manager, died Tuesday Sept. 8. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Collier, Norma J., 78, retired Hillcrest Medical Center mailroom supervisor, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Graveside service noon Monday, Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens. Ninde Brookside.
Custer, Johnny Allen, 85, business forms salesman, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Private services. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt’s.
Dake, David E., 82, truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Southeast Baptist Church.
Edmiston, Wanda Lee, 96, Edmiston Excavating Service owner, died Monday, Sept. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Hess, Lauren, 40, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Services pending. McClendon-Winters, Okmulgee.
Johnston, Annie Oakley, 72, retired travel consultant, died Monday, Sept. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Tulsa Hills Church of the Nazarene.
Morgan, Helen L., 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Rhyne, Donald, 82, restaurant equipment repair business owner, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Red Fork Baptist Church.
Smith, Leon, 67, carpenter, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Wallace, Paul C., 89, minister, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Gibson, Jeffery D. “Jeff,” 78, retired commercial artist and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Spears, Stephen “Brandon,” 45, real estate agent, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Tinsley, William C., 92, minister and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 8. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at House of Prayer Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Vandever, Bonnie J., 79, homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 7. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Wayside Chapel, Terlton.
Norman
Cowan, John, 83, oil and gas researcher, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Visitation 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Davis Family Walker Brown Funeral Home, Bartlesville, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Spirit Church, Bartlesville.
Nowata
Minnerath, Gary, 81, retired pilot, educator and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Benjamin.
Owasso
Zweiacher, Kenneth “Mickey,” 74, welder and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, died Sept. 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Appleby, Virginia Mae Stevens (DeGarmo), 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Sapulpa
Henderson, James, 55, American Bacterial Solutions owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; and graveside service noon Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Thompson, Phillip Michael Jr., 47, house painter, died Friday, Sept. 4. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
