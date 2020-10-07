 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

Tulsa

Brockwell, Paul A., 74, Jimmy Jones Co. CFO and partner, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Houston, Diane E., 73, Keller Williams real estate broker, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Perry, Jill A, 44, former Department of Human Services supervisor and Sand Springs Public Schools employee, died Friday, Oct. 2. Private family services. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Schaeffer, Mary Jean, 82, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Monday, Oct. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s  Funeral Service.

State/Area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Musgrove, Johnny, 80, Postal Service manager, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Family Fellowship Church.

Broken Arrow

Rodrigues, Virginia Rhuenae, 100, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn.

St. Louis, Mary, 79, administrative secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Little Cemetery, Little. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Tully, Scott Lynch, 55, lawyer, died Monday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Claremore

Hanlin, George Eugene “Gene” “Brick," 96, retired chrome machinist and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 4. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Christian Church, Sperry.

Coweta

Harrell, Marvin Dale, 82, retired welder, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Chelsea Cemetery, Chelsea. 

Glenpool

Price, Andrew Neal, 42, homebuilder, died Monday, Oct. 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Faith Church. 

Jenks

Clark, Gene Alan, 73, independent contractor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Mannford

Kuykendall, Elma (Pat), 87, oil and gas secretary, died Monday, Oct. 5. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Kaskie, Mark, 64, RSC Rentals heavy-equipment mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

