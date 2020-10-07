Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

Tulsa
Brockwell, Paul A., 74, Jimmy Jones Co. CFO and partner, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Houston, Diane E., 73, Keller Williams real estate broker, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Perry, Jill A, 44, former Department of Human Services supervisor and Sand Springs Public Schools employee, died Friday, Oct. 2. Private family services. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Schaeffer, Mary Jean, 82, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Monday, Oct. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
State/Area
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Musgrove, Johnny, 80, Postal Service manager, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Family Fellowship Church.
Broken Arrow
Rodrigues, Virginia Rhuenae, 100, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn.
St. Louis, Mary, 79, administrative secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Little Cemetery, Little. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Tully, Scott Lynch, 55, lawyer, died Monday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Claremore
Hanlin, George Eugene “Gene” “Brick," 96, retired chrome machinist and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 4. Viewing 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Christian Church, Sperry.
Coweta
Harrell, Marvin Dale, 82, retired welder, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Chelsea Cemetery, Chelsea.
Glenpool
Price, Andrew Neal, 42, homebuilder, died Monday, Oct. 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Faith Church.
Jenks
Clark, Gene Alan, 73, independent contractor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Mannford
Kuykendall, Elma (Pat), 87, oil and gas secretary, died Monday, Oct. 5. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Kaskie, Mark, 64, RSC Rentals heavy-equipment mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.