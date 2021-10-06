Deaths published Thursday, Oct.. 7, 2021

TULSA
McKisick, Margaret, 92, clerical worker, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Dragoun, Bill, 89, retired American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Oct. 4. Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Stice, Bob L., 91, McDonnell Douglas manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 4. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Walker, Jim Jr., 55, Tulsa Public Schools security technician, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church. Hayhurst.
Cleveland, Okla.
Wilcoxson, Mary, 80, nurse, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Viewing 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Guynn, Michael Raymond, 52, died Monday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
