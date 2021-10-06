 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Oct.. 7, 2021
TULSA

McKisick, Margaret, 92, clerical worker, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Dragoun, Bill, 89, retired American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Oct. 4. Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Stice, Bob L., 91, McDonnell Douglas manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 4. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Walker, Jim Jr., 55, Tulsa Public Schools security technician, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church. Hayhurst.

Cleveland, Okla.

Wilcoxson, Mary, 80, nurse, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Viewing 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Sand Springs

Guynn, Michael Raymond, 52, died Monday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

